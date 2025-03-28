Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to welcome their first child this year. Last month, Kiara took to social media to share the happy news with her fans.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Kiara has been frequently spotted around the city—be it attending events, traveling to Delhi, or managing her shoot schedules. She continues to stay active and healthy throughout her pregnancy journey.

Pregnant Kiara Advani Shows Off Baby Bump, Walks Hand-in-Hand with Sidharth Malhotra During House Hunt

Reports suggest that the couple is house-hunting and is likely to welcome their first child in a new home.

On Wednesday, soon-to-be parents Sidharth and Kiara were seen entering a construction site and exiting the building.

Several videos and pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been shared on paparazzi pages.

In most clips, Sidharth was seen shielding his pregnant wife, often stepping in front of her to offer protection. In a few videos, Kiara was lovingly caressing her baby bump as she stepped inside the car.

The doting husband held her hand as they walked out of the premises toward their car.

Serving major fashion inspiration for moms-to-be, Kiara looked stylish yet elegant in her maternity wear. She wore an oversized pink shirt paired with black leggings and completed her look with comfy beige flats.

Surrounded by security at the Mumbai site, both Kiara and Sidharth were seen wearing masks.

The couple wasn't alone; SRK's wife Gauri Khan also accompanied them to the under-construction site. Several reports suggest that she is designing their new home.

Kiara and Sidharth announced their pregnancy on February 28, sharing the news with their fans and followers on Instagram.

"The greatest gift of our lives(baby emoji) Coming soon," Kiara wrote, adding an adorable image in which the couple can be seen holding a baby's pair of socks.

About Kiara and Sidharth

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Rajasthan in February 2023, officially beginning their happily ever after chapter.

The couple, who fell in love while filming Shershaah, captivated everyone with their grand wedding festivities.

Work Front

Sidharth was last seen in Yodha alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, while Kiara recently starred in Game Changer with Ram Charan. Both actors have multiple projects lined up, including Param Sundari for Kiara and Don 3 for Sidharth.