As we gear up for one of the biggest fashion events of the year, the Met Gala 2025, there is news coming in about several Indian celebrities being a part of the event. Over the years, there are several Indian celebrities who have attended the Gala and have made heads turn with their sartorial choices. However, this time around, fans are overtly excited to see what the biggest celebrities of the country pull off at this international fashion extravaganza.

While confirmations are due, these are the Indian celebrities who are rumored to be attending the Met Gala 2025.

Shah Rukh Khan

The King Khan of Bollywood is rumoured to be making his big debut at the Met Gala 2025 in collaboration with celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi. Ever since the news came to light, the internet has been ablaze with anticipation about what look the actor would choose for the event. While SRK has attended multiple international events over the years, netizens are eagerly looking forward to his first time at the Met Gala.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit is on his way to becoming an absolute global star. His popularity is at an all-time high, and his fan base has gone on to transcend boundaries. A few days back, there were speculative reports about Diljit too making his big debut at the Met Gala 2025. As per reports, he will be at the event as the brand ambassador for Google Pixel.

Kiara Advani

This is Kiara Advani's year. Earlier this year, she announced her pregnancy, and only a little while later, there were rumors doing the rounds that she will be making her big debut internationally by being a part of the Met Gala 2025. While there is not much known yet about which designer Kiara will be opting for, as per speculation, she might be accompanying her childhood best friend Isha Ambani.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani attended the 2024 Met Gala wearing a stunning floral couture piece designed by Rahul Mishra. The businesswoman who has always been a fashion icon is speculated to be attending the Gala this year as well.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka is the OG Met Gala star; she always comes through and does her best with the theme that year. She always knows how to serve the perfect look and also makes sure to serve absolute couple goals with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, on the red carpet of the Met Gala. While she did not attend the extravaganza last year, there are reports that suggest that the actress will be there this time around.

Met Gala 2025 will be taking place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The theme for this year is 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' which has been inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion.