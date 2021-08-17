Dazzling starlet Kiara Advani is currently enjoying the success of her new movie Shershaah which had its direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. In the movie, the actress played the role of Dimpal Cheema, the love interest of Vikram Batra played by Sidharth Malhotra. Even though the actress had little screen space in this film, she captured everyone's heart with her mesmerizing screen presence and lovable looks. In an interview with Verve magazine, Kiara Advani had once shared her beauty tips, and she surprisingly revealed that a common kitchen ingredient is behind her glowing skin.

Tomato behind the beauty of Kiara Advani

During the interview, Kiara Advani revealed that tomato plays a crucial role in maintaining her beauty and skin glow. The actress claimed that she used to apply tomato paste on her face, and help her maintain the best glow.

"Putting tomato paste on my face! Believe me, it gives you the best glow, I highly recommend it," Kiara Advani told Verve.

It should be noted that tomato contains an ingredient called lycopene, which acts as a natural sunscreen for your skin. Tomato also reduces excessive oil from your skin, and it will also brighten your skin by removing dead cells. It also treats hyperpigmentation and will relieve skin irritation.

When Kiara Advani talked about her celebrity crush

Recently, Kiara Advani appeared in Radio City, and she talked about her celebrity crush. When asked about her celebrity crush during the talk show, without any doubts Kiara Advani answered, "Hrithik Roshan."

Later, Kiara Advani was asked whether she is rich. To this query, Advani replied in a philosophical manner and made it clear that she is rich in values, culture, and emotions.

Kiara Advani will be next seen in the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee, and it has Kartik Aryan in the lead role.