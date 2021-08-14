Actress Kiara Advani had an interest in psychiatry besides acting. Kiara, known for her roles in 'Kabir Singh' and 'Good Newz', revealed this after the release of her latest film 'Shershaah', which received rave reviews from the audience.

Sharing her experience of working on the patriotic film Shershaah, Kiara said, "If not an actor, I would have been a child psychiatrist." Born as Alia Advani, she changed her first name to Kiara prior to the release of her first film, 'Fugly', in 2014, apparently as advised by Salman Khan. In an interview to Filmfare in 2019, she said Priyanka Chopra's character Kiara in the film 'Anjaana Anjaani'.

On 'Shershaah', Kiara said: "What I learned while shooting for 'Shershaah', one of my experiences was the sacrifices made by the loved ones of the army officers and their families, who I would want to salute because they are the unsung heroes, and they form the backbone and are a pillar of strength for an army officer. For me, I salute both, our army and the army behind the army."

Kiara, 29, made her debut with 'Fugly', but her role of the real-life character of Sakshi Rawat, a hotel manager, and cricketer M.S. Dhoni's wife, in sports biopic 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' was the turning point of her career. She has also acted with Telugu star Mahesh Babu in "Bharat Ane Nenu" that was a big hit in the south.