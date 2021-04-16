Kartik Aaryan who was all set to be a part of the hit franchise Dostana 2 and star alongside Janhvi Kapoor has now walked out of the film. A report on Filmfare has suggested that Karan Johar has replaced one of its lead actors from the upcoming film. The report further mentioned that Kartik was giving the production house a tough time while shooting for the film.

"Yes, Kartik has walked out of Dostana 2 over creative differences, even after going through the script before agreeing to do the film, and then also shooting for the film for over two weeks," the paper quoted an insider. The shooting for Dostana 2 had started in November 2019 but got halted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic that led to a nationwide lockdown.

At a time when the debate of nepotism has been at its peak, fans and non-fans of Kartik Aaryan have become widely concerned. They have all called out the production house and Karan Johar for replacing Kartik Aaryan. Most of these concerns may have risen since many fans were deeply distressed after the untimely death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

It was after a lot of online requests and petitions, Central Bureau of Investigation had decided to investigate the death of the actor. Kamaal R Khan who is one of the close associates of Bollywood had claimed in a Twitter post that most production houses had boycotted late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While no confirmation on his death has arrived, netizens worldwide, have no wish to repeat another incident.

Here are some of the strong reactions on social media

Just when I was happy when @TheAaryanKartik got his Lambhorgini that he is making it here just on his talent, the Mafia strikes again and replaces him in #Dostana2

We lost Sushant guys let’s make sure another one is not lost by the same tactics

So let’s #BoycottDostana2 — Sharma's Pull Shot (@cricmantic) April 16, 2021

Good for Kartik to not work in this nepotism driven company. Now will he bring Imran Khan? Or some chitiya Kapoor family member — Sony Purana (@MogamboSaint) April 16, 2021

What nonsense karan johar is giving ... Why the hell cant change himself .. kartik just want to ensure his safety as pandemic not yet over but still i dont want to be judgemental just wanna say that kartik himself is great and method actor who doesn't need such production house — Akanksha (@goelanku877) April 16, 2021

People hardly knew if #KartikAaryan was dating #JanhviKapoor and now he broke up with her. — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) April 16, 2021

Another Sushant in making ☹️ — Abhishek Raj (@Abhishek_Raj___) April 16, 2021

Who The Hell Is Karam Johar To Black list Him ?? A bloody Nonsense a man Who Proudly Say " NEPOTISM ROCKS " #KartikAaryan will Get many More Movies !! — Ayush Vaishnav (@AyushVaishnavAV) April 16, 2021

This happened with Sushant Singh Rajput too. He was banned by some top producers for "behavioural issues" which was a fake charge.

Karan Johar and Rajeev Masand must release an official statement.

Please hear Kartick Aryan's side of the story too before jumping onto a conclusion. https://t.co/MJ4quE4nYS — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) April 16, 2021

Kartik Aaryan is expected to be seen in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiya. He had been one of the actors who strongly encouraged his fans to follow the lockdown protocols and stay home for two weeks. We hope Kartik Aaryan gets more opportunities during his career as an actor.