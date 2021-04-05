Finally, it's time for all the fans of Kartik Aaryan to be relieved as the Bollywood actor has tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, amid the second wave of the coronavirus in India. The 'Love Aaj Kal 2' actor took to his Instagram account to share the news with all his fans and followers in a witty style.

Posting a sun-kissed selfie of himself with a finger in a horizontal direction like a negative (minus) sign, Kartik wrote a quirky caption. He said that after completing 14 days of self-quarantine, now he is ready to resume his work. "Negative...14 din ka vanvaas khatam...Back to work," he wrote on social media.

Soon after his post about being negative, fans were overjoyed and wishes started pouring in. One of his fans commented, "The most biggest good news i have ever heard", while another one wrote, "The most positive news of the day." Meanwhile, some of his fans also asked the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor to stay indoors and take care as he has just recovered from the deadly virus.

Kartik had earlier posted a picture with a cat on his social media handle stating that he was awaiting his latest test results. The caption read: "Waiting for my report." Soon after this post, all his fans were spotted wishing him good luck.

Before Kartik was tested positive, he was busy shooting for his upcoming project 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" directed by Anees Bazmee. In an interview with Spotboye, the director said that they were waiting for the actor to test negative for coronavirus so that they can resume the shooting process.

Anees Bazmee was quoted as saying: "We have already shot more than 60 percent of the film. Shooting stopped in Lucknow in March 2020 and the lockdown followed. But we made up for lost time when we resumed shooting. And, now Kartik's Covid which came as a shock, is not a big problem. Kartik is a very fast worker. He picks up his lines in minutes. We will be back on track as soon as he rejoins us. We are all waiting for him."

On the work front, apart from 'Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2', the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor will also be a part of 'Dostana 2' along with actress Janhvi Kapoor.