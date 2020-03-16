Many Bollywood celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Rekha, Sunny Leone featured in the Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar this year. However, the one which managed to grab everyone's attention was Kabir Singh's Preeti aka Kiara Advani.

Kiara caused a huge buzz when she featured on celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar this year. Kiara bared it all for the shot, posing from behind a large leaf made her looked sensually hot.

In a recent interview, Kiara confessed that she switched off her DM notifications as soon as the picture went viral because she anticipated suggestive DMs.

Talking about the trolling, the Kabir Singh's actress told IANS, "I have switched off some of my DM notifications because I did get a lot of those suggestive ones. Especially after the leaf picture went up. I was like okay we can't do this right now."

She quoted, "It is so funny and so flattering. I had even posted some of the memes that went viral. They were really funny. It's okay. I think it's just a form of flattery."

However, the picture also followed trolls with it as it went viral and started a meme frenzy on the internet. Moreover, many social media users called it a copy of international photographer Marie Barsch's similar photoshoot.

Kiara's picture created a huge controversy as Dabboo Ratnani was alleged to have copied the theme of the image, although according to him it was inspired by his own earlier work, a picture of Tabu from his 2002 calendar.

Hitting back at his critics, Dabboo shared an old pic of Tabu with the caption, "This timeless & mesmerising shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002. There's been a Lil noise about Kiara Advani's breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with leaf ! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept ! & if at all that doesn't go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising MY OWN SELF."

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in the Netflix original film Guilty, which was considered her 'career-best' performance. the actress will be seen in the sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.