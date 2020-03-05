Kiara Advani, who made her debut with MS Dhoni biopic, became an overnight star on social media thanks to her viral masturbation scene in Lust Stories and later with her role in Kabir Singh. She, yet again, grabbed all the attention when she posed topless for Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar. Soon social media was flooded with memes and jokes about her calendar look. But Kiara considers it as a form of flattery.

"It is so funny and so flattering. I had even posted some of the memes that went viral. They were really funny. It's okay. I think it's just a form of flattery," Kiara told IANS.

Kiara's photograph had also received backlash from photographer Marie Bärsch who accused Dabboo of plagiarising her shot. However, Dabboo came out to defend his shot saying that it was inspired from Tabu's photograph posing with a leaf which was clicked in 2001 and featured in his calendar in 2002.

In the viral shot, Kiara Advani stripped down for the photo in a natural setting and was seen hiding behind a leaf sporting a drenched hair look.

On the work front, Kiara has a busy year ahead. She is all set for the Netflix film "Guilty".

Talking about her role in the film, the actress shared: "I play a character called Nanki in 'Guilty'. She is an extremely layered and complex character. She is constantly wearing a mask. She is very far from who I am as a person. It was very interesting to understand the different shades of this character and get inside the skin of it."

"My characters in 'Kabir Singh', 'Good Newwz' and 'Guilty have all been very different from the other. Let's hope people like this ('Guilty') as much as they loved me in those roles as well," she added.

Do platforms like Netflix provide a better opportunity for actors who tend to get typecast in Bollywood? "I think today the lines are blurring. I remember after watching 'Sanju', I liked Vicky's (Kaushal) character as much as I liked the character of Sanju. The role which you are playing should excite you as an actor. Even the platforms are blurring. A mainstream actor like me is also doing a feature film on a platform like Netflix. I think that's a great thing. A change is happening," Kiara replied.

Directed by Ruchi Narain, "Guilty" stars Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapur, Taher Shabbir and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada. The film releases on Netflix on March 6.

