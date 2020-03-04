Kiara Advani has become one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood in a very short span. After her amazing performance in Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor, many big banner projects have been landing in her kitty. The actress who is right now shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is making the headlines again, a no it's not because of her movies. Recently, the army of internet spotted a Tik Tok user who has an uncanny resemblance to Bollywood diva Kiara Advani.

Kalpana Sharma, a TikTok user has been ruling the internet by posting videos of recreating dialogues that Kiara's protagonist Preeti mouthed in the 2019 blockbuster "Kabir Singh". Sharma can be seen donning a plain blue Kurti with a white dupatta. In her videos, she looks exactly like Preeti from Kabir Singh. Although the videos are quite old, nearly from the time when the movie was released, they are still making headlines.

Kiara, who will soon be seen in 'Guilty', is yet to comment on these videos. Kalpana is one of many social media sensations who have become famous by her Tik Tok videos. There are many celebrities who have look-alikes and doppelganger outside the Bollywood industry.

Check out the videos by Kalpana Sharma!

In fact, Alina Rai, who looks similar to Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has become popular and even got a break in the showbiz. She recently featured in a Punjabi pop music video.

Stars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor are some stars who have look-alikes aping them on various social media outlets, particularly TikTok.

Kiara, who's busy with her upcoming projects was last seen in Good Newwz opposite Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar. She will be again seen with Akshay Kumar in the horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb. A heroine-centric project Indoo Ki Jawaani is also in her kitty, along with biopic Shershaah with co-star with Sidharth Malhotra.