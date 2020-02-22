After Love Aaj Kal 2 which didn't perform as expected, Kartik Aaryan has dived straight into his next film. The shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has begun, the horror-comedy in which Kartik Aaryan will be playing the lead.

To mark the beginning of the shoot, the actor posted a video of himself as the character. The video has created ripples as the first glimpse of his character.

Kartik Aaryan turns godman for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Earlier today, Kartik Aaryan posted a video of himself as the central godman in the horror-comedy. Before he proceeds for the shoot he is smiling as someone asks him how he feels, and the actor responds with a grin and begins to hum the iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track from the first film. In his caption, Aaryan wrote that in the look he couldn't stop smiling.

As the actor's shoot kicks off in Jaipur, fans are rooting for the star, impressed with this new avatar. It's definitely not a look the actor has donned before.

Can Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 live up to the first?

The film which is expected to release on 31st July 2020 will star Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu and is being directed by Anees Bazmee. It was recently reported that Tabu will be recreating Vidya Balan's performance to the haunting 'Ami Je Tomar' and 'Mere Dholna Sun'. It will be interesting to see the talented actress play the role. The title track 'Hare Ram Hare Ram' too will be recreated from the original.

While Akshay Kumar will not be returning as part of the cast this time, he might make a special appearance in the film. The first film directed by Priyadarshan received critical acclaim and performed really well at the box office, therefore setting high expectations on Kartik Aaryan's shoulders. While the actor sure looks like the character, can he play it with the same weight as Akshay Kumar could? We can only guess.