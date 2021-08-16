Kiara Advani, one of the most gorgeous starlets in Bollywood is currently enjoying the success of her latest movie Shershaah. The film which has Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role was released on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, and it received unanimously positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Kiara Advani played the role of Dimple Cheema in this movie. Even though she had very few scenes, her performance as Sidharth Malhotra's love interest was warmly welcomed by the audience.

Kiara Advani talks about her celebrity crush

As a part of the promotion for the movie, Kiara Advani recently appeared in Radio City where she answered several questions about her personal life. When asked about her celebrity crush, Kiara Advani, without any doubts answered, "Hrithik Roshan."

Kiara also talked about her best friends. The actress revealed that her best friends are Sanya, Kareena, Charvi, Anuja, and Sakshi, all of them who studied with her in school. She added that her girl gang is known as HRC or Hard Rock Cafe, as it was their hangout place.

The actress was later asked whether she was rich. Kiara answered this question in a very philosophical manner and made it clear that she is rich in values, culture, and emotions.

Kiara talks about her dream profession

Recently, Kiara Advani talked about her experience working in a patriotic film like Shershaah.

"What I learned while shooting for 'Shershaah', one of my experiences was the sacrifices made by the loved ones of the army officers and their families, who I would want to salute because they are the unsung heroes, and they form the backbone and are a pillar of strength for an army officer. For me, I salute both, our army and the army behind the army," Kiara told IANS.

Kiara Advani added that she had an interest in psychiatry besides acting. The actress made it clear that she would have become a child psychiatrist if not an actor.