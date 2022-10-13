Kiara Advani is one of the most sought-after actresses these days. At a time when Bollywood is reeling from poor box office performances, Advani has churned out several back-to-back hits. So much so that the actress is even considered lucky charm by many. So it is obvious for the actress to be under constant spotlight.

What happened

While Kiara always remains calm and media friendly, the actress recently lost her cool at the paparazzi. And rightly so. The actress lashed out at paps for pushing a senior citizen in a bid to get her pictures and videos.

Kiara was attending the screening of India's Oscar entry, Chhello Show in Mumbai when the incident took place. "Aap log dekho na. Aap dekho. Yaha dekho (Please look here)," Kiara was seen telling paps as they rushed and pushed others to click her. "Aap log dekho na kaun kaun hai. Senior citizens hai aur aap aese karrahe ho? Aaramse. Kya kar rahe ho aap log (Please watch out there are senior citizens here and this is what you're doing. Careful.)," she went on to say. Many on social media are lauding the actress for being so humble and caring.

Kiara's real life love story

It is not just her professional life that is at an all time high, in her personal life too, the actress is busy painting the town red. Kiara is reportedly dating Sidharth Malhotra and the two made their relationship pretty evident on Koffee with Karan.

Kiara had revealed that the two of them had known each other before the shooting of Shershaah began. The beautiful actress revealed that they met at the wrap up party of Lust Stories. Both Sid and Kiara gushed about one another on the show. There have been reports of the duo planning to get married in 2023 but no official confirmation has come from them yet.