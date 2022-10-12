Bolywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has been in the headlines for their rumoured romance ever since they worked together in film 'Shershaah'. Recently, the couple almost confirmed their relationship on 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' putting an end to all the speculations regarding their relationship.

A few months back, there were rumours that the duo have parted ways, however, Sidharth proved those rumours to be false by attending the Mumbai screening of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which saw Kiara in the lead alongside Kartik Aaryan. Since then the fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to tie the knot and it seems that they might not have to wait for too long.

Kiara and Sid will first do a registered marriage

In a latest report, BollywoodLife claimed that a source close to the couple has revealed that Sidharth and Kiara are head-over-heels in love with one another, and now they want to take their relationship to a notch higher by tying the knot.

The source was quoted as saying, "Sidharth and Kiara are very much in love with each other. They have gone through every phase of their relationship and now are sure that they want to be one and get married. And everyone witnessed their relationship on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7 all thanks to Karan. We too hope he is invited to the wedding."

Wedding to be held in Delhi?

The source further said, "Sidharth and Kiara are out in open about their relationship because they are just sure about each other. The couple might get narrated next year in April and it will be a very close-knit affair. In fact, no one from Bollywood will be invited to the wedding as mostly it will take place in Delhi with Sidharth's family and rishtedaar. Kiara and Sid will first do a registered marriage and then they might keep a cocktail party followed by the reception. But we don't know if the celebrities will be invited to the reception party or not as everything will be happening in Delhi."

Well, we don't know about the rest but director Karan Johar might get upset if the couple doesn't invite him to the wedding as he had already expressed his desire to attend the couple's wedding on the 'Koffee With Karan' episode featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal.