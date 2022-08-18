Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most talked about 'rumoured' couples in the industry. They have been papped together quite a number of times and fans have been loving their on-screen as well as off-screen chemistry.

Though there has been a constant rumour of the two being in a relationship, the 'rumoured' couple has never accepted their relationship in public.

However, in a recent episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7', when Sidharth was invited on the couch, he to some extent accepted their relationship on national television. Yes, that's right!

Kiara Advani says "I do see that in my life"

Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal were invited together on the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan'. While Vicky opened up about his personal and professional life, especially after marriage, Sidharth also spoke about his 'rumoured' girlfriend Kiara Advani. But it's not only Sid who has confirmed their relationship, but the actress has also done the same on the 'Koffee Kouch'.

During the 8th episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7', Karan Johar played a clip from an upcoming, unseen episode of the show starring Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor. In the clip, Kiara admitted that she is more than 'close friends' with the 'Shershaah' actor. When Karan quizzed about marriage plans, the actress said, "I do see that in my life. But I'm not revealing that on 'Koffee With Karan' today." To this, Shahid Kapoor joked and said, "Sounds like she is ready. 15 minutes back she was not accepting the relationship. And now she is almost confessing to the fact that she is ready."

'Good to know we have your blessings'

Later, Sidharth, having just witnessed the interrogation clip, asked Karan, "Kyu itna pareshan kia aapne Karan usko (Why did you trouble her so much, Karan)?" When Karan joked that he's already decided what to do at the wedding, Sidharth said, "You are set! Let us also...". Yes, you read it correctly. He added, "Karan, let's see. We want to have, everyone wants to work and have a happy future and life. Good to know we have your blessings," thus finally confirming the relationship.

In response to this, Karan warned Sidharth that he'd slap him if he doesn't get an invite to his wedding. Sidharth assured him that it won't happen by saying, "Don't worry, you won't be missing mine."

Earlier, KJo had spoken about the 'Koffee Kouch' of manifestations. In an interview with India Today, the director said, "I call this couch the couch of manifestation. I was like telling Kriti (Sanon) the other day, I said just say a name! Because Katrina (Kaif) on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky, then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating. Alia has mentioned Ranbir season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it's fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships."

So, now that the couple has confirmed their relationship we can just wait to see if the manifestation comes true for this power couple. Meanwhile, if you want to catch all the fun about this exciting interview, you can stream the episode on Disney + Hotstar on August 18 at 7 pm.