Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's much awaited Satyaprem Ki Katha is finally on OTT. One of the most entertaining films of the year, Satyaprem Ki Katha won both critics and the audience's hearts. The love story made a massive box office collection and even crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The Sameer Sanjay Vidwans film released in June and is here on OTT within two months of its theatrical release. However, there is a catch.

When and where to watch

The film is finally available to be streamed at the comforts of your home. SatyaPrem Ki Katha can now stream on Amazon Prime Video. However, there is a catch. The film is not yet available for free viewing. Infact, one has to pay Rs 349 to rent the film on the OTT platform. The film will reportedly be available for free viewing only from September onwards.

Film's plot

The endearing love story dealt with complex emotions and consent as its main plot. The film follows the life of two middle class people – Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. The two get married in an arranged set up. However, Kiara's past comes back to haunt her. How Kartik manages to deal with Kiara's past and help overcome the scars form the crux of the film.

Kartik and Kiara's career

Both Kartik and Kiara have their kitties full. There are reports of Kiara Advani joining the Don franchise. She will reportedly be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in a negative shade in Don 3.