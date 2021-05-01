When Kartik Aaryan landed a role in Dharma Productions' Dostana 2, the news grabbed major headlines. The much anticipated sequel and the role which major of Bollywood was vying for landed in Aaryan's kitty.

Kartik too, was happy to have found the role which would not only cement his place in the industry but also add him to the list of most sought after actors. However, the deal fell-off soon and all kinds of stories of what went wrong started floating around.

While many reports claimed it was Kartik Aaryan's break-up with Janhvi Kapoor that led to the fall-out, there have been reports accusing Kartik's unprofessional ways behind the same. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, it all started with Kartik's remuneration for the film. The actor, reportedly, was getting paid Rs. 2 to 3 crore for the film.

However, soon his market value increased and he asked for a hefty amount from the makers. Since the deal had already been signed, the makers thought of his move as unprofessional but they offered Mr Lele to him at a hike. However, Kartik was shocked to know when the role went on to Vicky Kaushal.

The report further states Kartik was hoping to land Shashank Khaitan's Yoddha but it was also offered to Shahid Kapoor. And even when Shahid turned it down, the makers didn't approach Kartik for the same. The report claims that at this point, KJo offered him another project based on sports which Kartik agreed to come onboard for. Meanwhile, he kept making excuses and didn't let the shoot of Dostana 2 begin. He was also adamant on signing the contract of the sports film first and only then to start shooting for Dostana 2.

How it all fell apart

What left Karan Johar visibly upset was Kartik shooting for Dhamaka in between all of this. "Karan felt it was unprofessional on Kartik's end to arm twist, and this finally led to a big fall out between the two, with things going ugly. Kartik on the other hand felt he was horribly underpaid for the job, as he was definitely the biggest selling point of the film and Karan was not keeping up his promise of a second film.

Kartik also developed some issues with Janhvi Kapoor, due to their break up and it all culminated into a big fight, with money, like always coming in the center. All issues might have been resolved, but unprofessionalism took things to a different tangent and Karan was left with no choice but to oust him from Dostana 2," says the Bollywood Hungama report.