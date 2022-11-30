Actor Kartik Aaryan is one of the busiest actors we have in B'town. He has a slew of films lined up: Freddy, Satya Prem Ki Katha and Shehzada. Apart from his glorious professional career, the actor is known for his personal life and alleged relationships.

The actor has been linked to many GEN Z stars, from Sara Ali Khan to, Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's cousin. The actor has been grabbing headlines not just for his gruesome act in Freddy but also for his relationship status.

Putting rest to all the rumours surrounding his relationship status and whether he is dating Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina. The actor spills the beans about how the news about his dating life affects him.

Excerpts from the interview

In a new interview, with Zoom digital Kartik said, "I have come to terms with the fact that my life will be out there but the other side of that is if there is a genuine friendship somewhere, they will still label it. So that kind of labelling sometimes creates a lot of problems between people so that is not fair. I am starting to get used to it but I'm not thick-skinned yet. "

On talks only about his relationship making headlines

"It still affects me if there is anything negative. And it affects me, even more, when I have not done anything and it is completely baseless", he added.

Recently the actor also opened up about his marriage plans and love life.

In a chat with News18 Showsha when Kartik was asked about his wedding plans. He said, "My mom keeps saying abhi 3-4 saal kaam kar (just work for 3-4 more years). They're like ki aaram se kaam karo (work with ease) and I think she feels that distraction na ho jaye (there is no distraction) and stuff like that. I am focusing on my work so aisa kuch pressure family se toh bilkul nahi aaya ab tak (there is no pressure from the family yet).

When Kartik Aaryan was asked, if there was room for love, the actor said, "Yeah yeah. 100 per cent. Why not?"

Kartik's relationships with Sara Ali Khan and Pashmina Roshan

With Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan was reportedly in a relationship with his Ali's Love Aaj Kal (2020) co-star Sara Ali Khan. While both Sara and Kartik never announced their alleged relationship or break-up, it was filmmaker Karan Johar on his talk show Koffee With Karan confirmed they were dating and had broken up.

With Pashmina Roshan

A month ago, a news portal reported, Kartik and Pashmina were secretly dating and are meeting at each other's place. The report also added that when Kartik is not working, he chooses to spend his time with Pashmina at his residence and vice versa.

A report in Pinkvilla stated, that during Diwali, Kartik drove Pashmina in his new McLaren in Juhu. The alleged couple has a few favourite places in the city where they usually hang out.

This isn't the first time Kartik has addressed the news surrounding his relationship. In the month of September when the media quizzed him about whether he is single or committed, he mentioned he is very much single.

Earlier in September, Kartik Aaryan told Film Companion, "I have been single for the past 1 year. I am not reducing the time period slowly...it just was not precise. But I am single. That's about it."

Work front

Kartik will be seen with Alaya F in Freddy, streaming on Disney + Hotstar from December 2. The actor also has Shehzada lined up alongside Kriti Sanon. Apart from that, Kartik and Kiara Advani will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik is riding high on the success of his recent film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.