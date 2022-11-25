Bollywood stars are often papped in the city or at the airport. They are always well dressed, as they know photogs are all over the city to capture them. Never goes a day when they can dodge the cameras. However, there are times when celebrities don't want to get papped. This is exactly what happened on Friday evening.

Sara Ali Khan never misses her gym or Pilates classes and is often snapped outside her regular fitness classes. The actress interacts with the media and also waves at them. However, today was different as the actress avoided the paparazzi and rushed into the car immediately after her gym class.

Sara Ali Khan ducks media and hides her face

In a video that has been shared by paparazzi accounts, Sara Ali Khan exited the gym and rushed to her car What was more surprising was the fact that she hid her face when the photogs tried to capture her. The actress who usually interacts with media was seen avoiding the paps, she had kept her head as she was seated in the front seat of the car. Sara Ali Khan's unusual behaviour corned her fans and they thought something was amiss with the actress.

Fans are worried

Curious fans flocked to the paparazzi account and had different versions of Sara's avoiding media, some said maybe she needs space and a breather from media, and some were of the view that her hair is oily therefore she doesn't want to get snapped.

A fan wrote, "She must be avoiding due to her oily hair may b or just watever d reason, still y u ppl want to caprure??!!!??????"

Another one wrote, "Mood-swings kitna torture hota hoga jab dekho camera taane khade rehto ho....must be bad day for her." (Mood swing, every time cameras on her it must be a bad day for her).

Bikini pictures of Sara Ali Khan will make your jaws drop!

Recently the actress shared a slew of bikini-clad pictures on her Instagram handle. In the videos and photos shared by the actress, she was added looking mesmerising flaunting her hourglass figure in a colourful bikini amidst a beautiful backdrop.

Personal life

Sara Ali Khan's relationship with cricketer Shubman Gill has been grabbing headlines. The duo was spotted exiting a hotel in Delhi together, and since then there have been speculations about the two being a couple. In fact, Shubham Gill during a chat show spoke about Sara Ali Khan, which created a lot of stir.

Professional front

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Laxman Utekar's next movie. Apart from this, she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in the pipeline.