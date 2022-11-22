Bollywood's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan turns 32 today. His brilliant performance has grown a hundredfold, ever since his debut in Pyaar Ka Punchanama. The self-made star's infectious smile and down-to-earth nature make him stand apart from the rest.

Despite being one of the busiest actors in B-Town, he always spends special days with his family. As the actor turns a year younger today, he rang in his birthday with his mom, dad, sister and cute little puppy Katori.

Kartik Aaryan's midnight birthday celebration

Kartik Aaryan's midnight birthday celebrations was filled with love and blessing from his family.

The actor shared a glimpse of how his family gave him a pleasant surprise at home. Kartik wrote on Instagram, "In every birth, I would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori and Kiki."

Fans and friends from the industry flocked to the comment section and wished the actor on his special day.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra mentioned, "Haaaaappppyyyy Birthday KA wishing u Health happiness, love and all in abundance."

Ayushmann Khurrana also wrote, "Happy birthday KA!" Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Happppy happppy bdayyyy you star !! Have the most amazinggggg year! May sky be the limit." Ronit Roy also wrote, "Happy Birthday. I love you Koki."

However, Kriti Sanon's birthday wish kept the fans on the edge of their seat. She wrote, "Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo. I have the besttt gift for you.. stay tuned!" hinting at their upcoming project, Shehzada.

Just hours after her birthday wish, the makers of Shehzada unveiled the first look of the Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon starrer film.

Shehzada Teaser out

Kartik Aaryan's fandom just doesn't comprise cinephiles but also producers and directors. Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar's friendship has come a long way. After the stupendous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik is now part of Shehzada. The makers of the film gave a pleasant surprise to the actor by releasing the first teaser.

The chocolate boy of Bollywood will now be packing a few punches in Shehzada.

The teaser shows Kartik riding a horse through the gates of a lavish mansion, he then beats up goons and rides a scooter. Cut to, Kriti Sanon coming into the frame and trying to woo Shehzada.

Fans loved the first teaser and thanked the makers for sharing the first glimpse on the actor's special day.

A fan wrote, "Is se achcha return gift Maine Aaj Tak nahi dekha." ( This is the best gift).

Another one wrote, "Happy Birthday to my favourite heartbeat. You are my limitless source of happiness. Just want to say you that you are SPECAIL AND PRECIOUS. I wish you have unlimited reasons to smile everyday. I m very proud of each everything you are doing.... Words fall short whenever i want to tell u how special you are to me. I love you . So much. Just keep shining and smiling and just stay the same because you smile makes our day 100X better. Wishing u health , wealth , contentment , success and everything you desire. You r the best person i know on this planet and i love you. You are so so loved. Happy Birthday."

Take a look at the teaser below

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie Shehzada is the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Kartik has a slew of films lined up in 2023

On the work front, Kartik is busy shooting for his next musical romantic saga, Satyaprem Ki Katha along with Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in Freddy opposite Alaya F. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor. The movie will be streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Disney Hotstar from December 2, 2022. Kartik is also part of the musical love story Aashiqui 3. And last but not least Kartik has also signed Hansal Mehta's Captain India.