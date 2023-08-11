Kiara Advani might join the Don franchise. If reports are anything to go by, Kiara has been approached to be a part of Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh. Ranveer has replaced Shah Rukh Khan is the slick action thriller. Now, Kiara has reportedly agreed to come onboard with a fresh, new character. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress was spotted at the Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani's office a few days back.

Kiara comes onboard Don 3

A report states that Farhan Akhtar narrated the script of Don 3 to Kiara Advani and she instantly gave her nod to it. "Farhan Akhtar has narrated the basic plotline of Don 3 to Kiara, and she loved it. Kiara has given her verbal nod and is excited to be a part of this thrilling world of rebooted Don alongside Ranveer Singh, with whom she has always dreamed of working," a Pinkvilla report stated.

Replacing Priyanka Chopra?

The report further states, "She, however, will not be playing the character of Roma, essayed by Priyanka Chopra in the previous Shah Rukh Khan movies. The Don franchise has been given a fresh makeover and will feature new characters. There will be no Roma this time, but yes, Kiara's character will have negative shades."

Fans have not taken kindly to Ranveer Singh joining the Don franchise after Shah Rukh Khan's exit. Many on social media were quick to point how he lacked the baritone, the magnetism that SRK had. There were also the reports of Kiara Advani replacing Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zara, however, Reema Kagti revealed that the film is on its course and will be made with the same star cast.