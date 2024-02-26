Kiara Advani surprised the world with the news of her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. There were some hush-hush murmurs about how the actress chose to get married at the peak of her career and the toll it could take on her filmography. Even though film industry has evolved in the last few years, there is still a taboo associated with actresses who get married or get pregnant.

Kiara on marrying Sidharth

However, shunning all the predicaments aside, Kiara tied the knot with the love of her life, Sidharth Malhotra. And ironically, went on to sign two of the biggest films of her career soon after that. Kiara, in a recent conclave said that she thanks the audience for accepting her and evolving. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress said that audience should be thanked for seeing actresses as characters and as somebody who is coming from a particular family.

Kiara on Don 3

Kiara also spoke about signing action franchise - Don 3 and how she would prepare for it. The actress revealed that she wanted to break away from the image and do something different. "I think this was a conscious decision. I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself. This was one genre I was longing to get myself to do, change the vibe, change the way I have been perceived so far. That's what is exciting, right?" she said.

Kiara further added, "As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that this is what you are. There will be a lot of prep for the film (Don 3). I have got time to do that and I am very excited. I have never done an action movie. Now is my time to do some action."

While there is no official confirmation, there have been reports of Kiara having signed War 2 along side Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.