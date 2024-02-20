Kiara Advani has indeed joined the Don universe. Putting a confirmation over all the speculations, Farhan Akhtar has confirmed Kiara Advani as the leading lady in Don 3. Which means, Kiara will play the lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3. The actress also shared the news officially and sought everyone's blessings on her journey.

Kiara makes it official

"Welcome to the Don universe @kiaraaliaadvani #Don3," Farhan Akhtar wrote. Kiara took to X and wrote, "Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together." However, just like their reaction towards Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan, social media isn't too pleased about Kiara joining the universe as well.

Social media reactions

"Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have set the bar high but still all the best," wrote a user. "Sorry Kiara..No SRK, no DON," another user wrote. "The movie will not work without Shahrukh Khan and priyanka," a comment read. "Don universe is already hell without my man srk," another comment read.

"Don't destroy SRK - PC movie," read a comment. "ranveer aur kiara are no suiting in this role poor cast," a person shared his opinion. "Without SRK it's only Kaun Kaun. Anyways best of luck," another person wrote. "Don't tell me she's playing Roma," read one more of the comments.

When Ranveer asked for a chance

Ever since the announcement of Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan has been made, netizens have been slamming the makers and the actors for going ahead with the franchise without SRK. "Ek chance de do, 12-13 saal mein theek thaak hi kaam kiya hai maine, to ek mauka to banta hai," Ranveer Singh had once said on criticism around him coming onboard.