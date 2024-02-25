A video of Sidharth Malhotra with Rashi Khanna has been giving the fans of Kiara Advani sleepless nights. Sidharth, who is all set for the release of his upcoming – Yodha, was seen promoting the film with actress Raashii Khanna. The duo visited a college in Jaipur and entertained the student with the film's songs and dance. The college students too danced to the tunes of "Zindagi Tere Naam" from the film along with the lead pair.

Sidharth - Raashii hold hands

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha had been in the pipeline for a while now. For the promotions, Malhotra looked dapper in grey-hued t-shirt, while Khanna chose to go with the bodycon dress flaunting her curves. The two were seen holding hands as they walked and danced together. While we couldn't stop gushing over the cute couple, many of Kiara Advani fans seemed miffed with the whole thing.

"This is not Kiara," wrote a user. "If you have found her, give Kiara to me then," another user wrote. "Do you have to go home today or not?" asked a social media user. "Don't do anything anymore bhabhi is waiting at home," another social media user commented. "@kiaraaliaadvani want to know your opinion on this hot pair," read one of the comments. "Its not fair to hold her hand like this," another comment read.

"Did not expect this but okay," a Kiara's fan wrote. "First time sidharth is holding someone's hand," another fan wrote. "Kiara you should see what's happening," a user opined. Many even tagged Kiara onto the video page. After the super success of Shershaa, this will be Sidharth Malhotra's second film as an army officer.

"I am playing an Indian soldier in the film and it always gives me a high to essay the role of a soldier. Though its not based on anyone's real life but it does make me feel responsible as I wear uniform in the film," he said at an event.