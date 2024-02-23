Ever since the nepotism debate, being an "outsider" in the industry has been viewed more as something that's "respected" and "honoured". Kiara Advani was recently featured on a conclave's promotion where she was reportedly to participate as an 'outsider' in the industry. "The Outsider's Uphill Battle," the conclave was titled where Advani was invited to speak on her struggles and the success.

Kiara gets trolled

As soon as the promotional post grabbed attention, it was taken down. But, the fury had been unchained. Social media was quick to remind Kiara of how she was Juhi Chawla's niece and how she attended Isha Ambani's wedding as one of her bridesmaids. "lmao okay isha ambani's bridesmaid," a user wrote reacting to the promotional post. "just because her parents aren't celebrities doesn't mean she's an outsider lmao because ultimately it is about having contacts, access and resources," another user wrote.

"It's mandatory to release a sob story after success," a social media user commented. "The biggest con Kiara pulled was to convince Indians she is not a product of nepotism," another social media user wrote. "Sobo girl, niece of juhi chawla, connection with Karan Johar prior to getting launched in Bollywood. Yaa we call that as an outsider," read a comment. "She is literally best friends with ambani's daughter love kiara but yeh commoner vala zyada hogeya," another comment read.

Kiara's career

Kiara Advani began her career with Fugly which released back in 2014. The film did terribly and failed to launch Kiara. But, it was Karan Johar's Lust Stories which made her an overnight sensation. The actress bagged projects one after the other and soon turned into lucky charm for several producers. Kiara is currently one of the most sought after actresses in the country today.