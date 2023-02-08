Shershaah couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially husband and wife. The couple exchanged vows at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in the presence of their families and their friends.

The couple shared a beautiful series of pictures from the mandap on their social media handles. Fans and friends from the industry took to the couple's social media comment section and showered them with love and wishes.

"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai..." Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani exude charm in official wedding photos

On Tuesday late evening, the bride and groom took to their social media handles and dropped the first set of pictures from the mandap. The couple captioned the pictures as "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️"

The pictures shared by the newlyweds, show Kiara and Sidharth lovingly gazing into each other's eyes with folded hands.

In the second picture, they can be seen enjoying a good laugh in the second one. While in the third picture, Sidharth kisses wifey Kiara on her cheeks.

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding outfit

Unlike other Bollywood couples, Sid and Kiara did not opt for similar colour outfits. Infect, Sidharth opted for a golden sherwani and Kiara opted for a baby pink lehenga.

Both Kiara and Sidharth's wedding outfit is designed by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Take a look at their exquisite outfit

Newly minted bride Kiara Advani's kaleera had a special tribute to Sidharth Malhotra's late pet dog Oscar

Bride Kiara's customised Kaleeras were designed by Mrinalini Chandra. Kiara's. It was a tribute to husband Sidharth Malhotra's dog Oscar whom Sid dearly loved. It also had the couple's initials 'KS'. There was also a representation of the couple's favourite city Rome.

The video posted by Mrinalini Chandra gives a sneak peek of the jewellery. The designer shared a reel on her Instagram that read: "Special bespoke kaleeras for our beautiful bride Kiara Advani, are a coming together for a world of bliss, where sun, moon and stars are building a tale of dreams and magic. Decorated with custom motifs from their love story, listening to the song of the butterflies.. because only those who believe in magic find it."

Mrinalini Chandra wrote in a caption accompanying the video: "Our signature love story kaleeras for the beautiful Kiara Advani was all sorts of magical !Amidst stars, moon , couple initials and butterflies, there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love and mischief . This kaleera was all heart! Kiara, you are an incredible muse and looked like a dream as a bride! We loved making your choodas and kaleeras and are absolutely over the moon to see you in our work of art for your big day! Lots of love from all of us."

What is Kaleera?

Kaleere is a silver or gold embellished umbrella-shaped dangling ornament that is attached to the bride's choodas, a set of traditional white and red coloured bangles worn on each arm.

Reception in Delhi on February 9.

As per several reports, after three days long wedding festivities. The couple will be flying to Delhi from Jaisalmer on February 8, that is on Wednesday.

The couple will take a private jet and go straight to Sidharth's residence in Delhi's capital city. The coupler will host a reception there on February 9 in Delhi . On Feb 10, the couple will be back to Mumbai.

Mumbai reception

The newlyweds are all set to hold a grand reception in Mumbai on February 12. They will invite their friends from the industry as well as the media.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are back in the Bay after attending Sidharth and Kiara's intimate wedding

Hours after attending the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Mira and Shahid were snapped walking hand-in-hand at the airport.

Guests at the wedding

Sidharth and Kiara have invited a few names from the tinsel town to their wedding. Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Akash Ambani, Ashivni Yardi, and Aarti Shetty blessed the couple.

Sidharth and Kiara's love story

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had first met during the wrap up party of 2018 anthology Lust Stories. Kiara had featured in the segment directed by Karan Johar. The two also shared screen space in Shershaah, where their chemistry was much loved by fans.