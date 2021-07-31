Actress Kiara Advani who enthralled the audience with her subtle acting in 'Kabir Singh' alongside Shahid Kapoor celebrates her birthday today. The makers of her upcoming movie surprised her fans by welcoming her on board.

Kiara roped in, to romance Ram Charan:

Kiara Advani is all set to star opposite RRR fame Ram Charan in his upcoming movie under Shankar Shanmugham's direction. Tentatively titled RC 15, the movie is an upcoming trilingual movie that is to be made in three languages.

Bankrolled under Sri Venkateswara Creations, RC 15 is to get on the sets soon. "Joining us on this super exciting journey is the talented and gorgeous Kiara Advani! Welcome on board", the official Twitter handle of the production house reads.

Other details

Ram Charan, is one of the most happening heroes in Telugu right now. With his most popular upcoming movie RRR gearing up for its release, Ram Charan is to join the sets with Shankar Shanmugham for his upcoming trilingual movie.

Kiara Advani is to play the female lead in this untitled movie, while SS Thaman is to score the music. Telugu's star producer Dil Raju bankrolls this movie.

Kiara Advani- Ram Charan movies:

Kiara Advani who appeared opposite Telugu Super Star Mahesh Babu in the movie Bharat Ane Nenu later appeared alongside Ram Charan in 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama'. Now that Kiara is to pair up with Ram Charan again, the pair is one of the most popular on-screen combos.