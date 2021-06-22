The Shahid Kapoor-starrer musical blockbuster "Kabir Singh" was released on this day in 2019 and the film's female lead Kiara Advani took to social media on Monday to share an Instagram Story marking the occasion.

Grossing over ₹379.02 crore, Kabir Singh became the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019. A remake from Telugu hit "Arjun Reddy" played by Vijay Devarakonda, it had changed the stardom of both Shahid and Kiara, while the actor who played the lead role in telugu is now busy with a debut in Bollywood soon.

"June will always be the most special month for me! To the film that changed our lives forever. Major Missing #2YearsofKabirSingh," she wrote.

However, the film received mixed reviews, with criticism for glamorising misogyny and toxic masculinity at a time when the trend is exactly the opposite.

Incidentally, Kiara's debut film "Fugly" was also a June released. The film released on June 13 in 2014. Importantly, "Lust Stories", the OTT-released anthology that won her much acclaim had dropped on June 15 in 2018.

Kiara was last seen in the comedy film "Indoo Ki Jawaani" where she features alongside Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua. The actress has her kitty full with upcoming films like "Shershaah" opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and "Mr Lele".