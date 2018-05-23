Kia Motors shortlisted four names for the SP Concept based SUV

The name Trazor leading in voting followed by Tusker

Voters will get a chance to win special Kia merchandise

South Korean carmaker Kia Motors entered the Indian market at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. The sister brand of Hyundai showcased a total of 16 international models at the show while the highlight at its pavilion was the SP Concept SUV.

The company had the global unveiling of the SP Concept on February 7 and currently in search for a product name for the SUV. Kia Motors India has decided to crowdsource a name for its upcoming SUV. The shortlisted names are the Tusker, Trazor, SP-Z and Trailster. The company has set up a micro website and people are encouraged to vote for the best name they think among the four.

At the time of this story published, the name Trazor is leading with 697 votes while Tusker is trailing behind with 260 votes. Meanwhile, SP-Z and Trailster names are already out of the race with just 102 votes and 39 votes, respectively. Having said that the voting option is open until June 20, 2018 and hence, it too early comment about the final name of Kia SP Concept. The website also urges visitors to vote for the favourite name and get a chance to win special Kia merchandise.

Kia SP Concept

The Kia SP concept features a typical SUV character with a boxy design and bold stance. The face of the concept gets a bold design with Kia's signature 'Tiger nose' grille. It is flanked by slim headlamps that are reminiscent of the Kia Optima. Both the grille and headlamp unit has an integrated stance. The clamshell bonnet, bigger tires, Hyundai Creta like tail lamps and chrome beading between them gives proper SUV stance to the SP Concept.

Kia Motors

Kia Motors will start India sales in mid-2019 with the SP Concept based SUV. Though the company has revealed many models at the show, it is yet to decide on the India-spec models. The cars will be manufactured at the new facility coming up in Sricity of Andhra Pradesh.