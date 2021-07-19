Khushi Kapoor's latest picture in a power suit is breaking the internet. The picture has created a buzz on social media. Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister is the next big thing to come to the industry. The diva, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, is a vision on Instagram. From desi attires to rock chic look, the Kapoor girl knows how to own it and flaunt it.

Khushi shared several pictures on Instagram in a power suit. The young girl seemed to be oozing boss-lady vibes. The picture soon went viral and received massive applause from industry people. Sharing the pictures, Khushi wrote, "Power suit" and gave credit to the makeup person and photographer. Khushi's half-sister Anshula wrote, "Loveee" on the picture. Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Alavia Jaaferi, and many others commented on her picture.

Janhvi and Khushi's equation

Janhvi and Khushi are the coolest sister duo in Bollywood. From taking vacays together to working out together; the two continue to give us major sister goal. And when it comes to fashion and trends, there is no one like the two of them either. Even though Janhvi is older than Khushi, she has often shared how Khushi is the boss woman in the house too.

"I am like the imbecile, immature, childish younger sister somehow. And she's the protective, sensible, independent older sister in terms of the equation. But, she takes me seriously with my work which is the only time she takes me seriously," Janhvi told Filmfare. She further added that now she takes charge of things in the house and how everyone depends on her.

"But I think during this lockdown I am feeling like I am understanding how much people at home depend on me a lot more because I haven't been home this much at all in the past two years. So, now all of a sudden when I am keeping track of what Papa's eating, why Khushi is sleeping for so long and how they're like going to get the vegetables and they're sanitizing everything properly and what the protocol is," she added.