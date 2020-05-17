Like her sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor too has been hogging limelight with her public appearances. She has been one of the favourite star kids who people often talk about. While Janhvi has always spoken about how she is as a person in real life, it is Khushi who has come up with her own quarantine tape which gives you a sneak peek into her life.

In a montage made out of Khushi's throwback pictures and videos with mother Sridevi and father Boney Kapoor, we can hear Khushi's voiceover wherein she talks candidly about her insecurities.

"I don't think I'm the person I want to be yet but I definitely think I'm growing. It's so rewarding to see people show so much appreciation towards me when I have not even done anything to deserve it yet. I have the power to make someone else happy, it just makes this all the more worth it," Khushi says while calling herself a normal 19-year-old girl.

Dealing with self-doubt

Speaking about how she had always been at the receiving end of criticism for not looking like her mom and sister, Khushi admitted that she didn't know how to handle the situation and people would make fun of her.

"People still s**t on me. I'm kind of shy and awkward. Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn't really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that. As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn't look like my mom and I didn't look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn't the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress," she said.

Learning the hard way

Khushi concluded by saying that though she struggled with self-doubt as a teenager, she has learnt to deal with it by putting herself out there.

"You just have to learn to be okay with yourself and in your own skin. I think that the way to deal with it is to say f**k it and put yourself out there and do whatever you feel like doing. I feel like people will appreciate you for it," she said.

Watch the video here: