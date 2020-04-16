The year was 2011, when Sridevi, the first lady superstar of India was on news again about making a come back in the film industry. At the International Indian Film Academy Awards, Sridevi had arrived with her entire family, which includes, Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. The two girls seemed to be more than chirpy to be a part of the celebration and award ceremony.

Khushi Kapoor was seen in braces and a shy Janhvi Kapoor totally denied that she was hoping to follow the footsteps of her parents. While Khushi confidently shared her thoughts when the journalist asked her the questions, Janhvi was shy. She even nervously shook her head when asked about her future plans of being an actress.

"She will bring it as it comes. It's one at a time if at all she gets impressed with a script and she feels kicked about it, she will go for it," Boney Kapoor said when asked about Sridevi.

Since 2011, Sridevi had worked in English Vinglish and Mom. She was expected to work in Karan Johar's film Kalank. She made a short cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer, Zero, which became her last on-screen appearance before her untimely death on 24 February 2018.

In 2018, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut as an actress with Dhadak which was produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan. In an interview, Janhvi Kapoor had said that 2018 was a phase when too many things where happening in her personal life and professional life. It was the year when she was expected to make her debut and the untimely death of Sridevi had emotionally affected her.

"I was numb and I was very shut down, I think a lot of people perceived that as cold, snobbish, ditzy. I got that a lot because after that I went to producers they said that you are so different about what we thought you were," Janhvi had said during her interaction with BBC Asian network.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix film Ghost Stories.