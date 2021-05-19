Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, was spotted on Tuesday while she was out for a walk with her pet dog on the streets of Mumbai. Spotting star kids and celebrities out on the streets of the city is nothing new, but Khushi's phone lock screen wallpaper has caught the attention of many and has gone viral on social media.

While Khushi, clad in her all-black look with a pink face mask, was posing and waving at the shutterbugs, her phone wallpaper was captured in the photos. The picture is a childhood throwback with her beloved mother Sridevi. Little Khushi can be clearly seen sitting on her mother's shoulder and posing for the camera. Netizens have been adoring the picture as speaks a lot about the mother-daughter bond.

Khushi had actually shared the same phone screensaver photo on her social media handle on the occasion of Sridevi's birth anniversary last year. She had captioned the post as "Miss you". The 'Chandni' actress passed away in 2018 after accidentally drowning in a hotel bathtub in Dubai, where the family was attending the wedding festivities of Mohit Marwah.

Have a look at the picture:

However, this is not the first time when Khushi Kapoor's phone wallpaper has surfaced on the internet. In April 2018, a similar incident happened and looks like that she had the same wallpaper three years ago.

Meanwhile, recently on the occasion of Mother's Day, Khushi Kapoor had put up a post on social media remembering her late mother with throwback pictures. While one of them was a fond memory of Sridevi with Khushi, the other image had her sister Janhvi Kapoor in it. Khushi captioned the post: "Happy Mother's Day to the best."

While Janhvi Kapoor is doing quite well in the film industry and has quite many interesting projects in her kitty, people have been quite interested in knowing about Khushi's debut in Bollywood. Earlier, talking about the same, Boney Kapoor had told Bombay Times: "Khushi is also keen on acting. You will hear an announcement soon." Recently, Khushi returned to Mumbai from LA where she was pursuing her acting course.