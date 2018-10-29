When it comes to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, fans are always left guessing. Tristan has started the basketball season with Cleveland Cavaliers and is reportedly having a good time on the road.

While Khloe had earlier decided to join him in Cleveland along with baby True, the reality star later changed her mind and stayed back in Los Angeles to be close to her family. According to a report by Hollywood Life, Tristan misses his two girls but the distance is definitely not killing. "Tristan is having fun be back on the road balling," a source close to the NBA star said to the outlet. "He misses Khloe and True, but also enjoys being on the road with the guys and loves having his freedom," continued the source.

The insider further revealed, "Tristan will always have a lot of love for Khloe, but despite whether things work out or not between them, he likes having his space again and feels that time away is a good thing."

The couple went through a rough time when news of Tristan's cheating scandal was splashed all over right around the time of their daughter's arrival. It appears that Khloe is still struggling with trust issues and often posts cryptic messages about love and heartache on her Instagram stories. Whether they represent a general insight into situations or are truly from her own experience, remains unclear.

According to a report previously published by E! News, a source had revealed that Khloe Kardashian is "still very much insecure" about being apart from Tristan and is "struggling with trusting him to be on his own around other women when she isn't there."

The reality star recently returned from a trip to Bali along with sister Kourtney Kardashian and her three children. According to People Magazine, it seems that Khloe is over Tristan. "Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloe is doing great," a source told the magazine about the new living arrangements.

"She is very much just focused on the happy things in her life. True, of course, makes her the happiest." The insider further added, "It doesn't seem to bother her that she isn't with Tristan in Cleveland."