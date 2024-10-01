Karanveer Mehra is on cloud nine. The talented actor has added another feather to his hat by winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The KKK 14 winner not only won a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh but also a swanky new car. Karanveer has said that he always knew that he would win but once he entered the house his confidence shook for a bit.

Winning the show

However, with time, he did get his confidence back and as he continued winning tasks and marching ahead; he became even more sure of his win. This year KKK also saw a big controversy involving Asim Riaz. The former Bigg Boss runner up had to be thrown out after repeated arguments with co-contestants, the KKK team and even Rohit Shetty.

Asim's fault

"Ek toh bewakoofi ki itne bade show mein itne bade aadmi (Rohit Shetty) ke saath aisi badtameezi ki. Mujhe aur bhi galat lagta hai uske fans ke liye, who are in huge numbers and support him (He was stupid to have argued with such a big person like Rohit Shetty and misbehaved with him. I even feel bad for his fans)," Karanveer told DNA.

Needs medical help

"He's living in his bubble that this fandom is forever. He thinks that his fans will always be there for him even in the next 10-20 years. He's living in his own bubble, in his Barbie world. He needs to get a reality check, and somewhere he needs medical help, this is what I feel. Everyone has their opinions," Mehra further added.

Not just Karanveer, several celebs who were a part of the show slammed him for his behaviour. However, a few celebs like Shilpa Shinde and Aly Goni even asked everyone not to trust just one side of the story.