And this is finally that month! The longest adrenaline-pumping reality show – Khatron Ke Khiladi – would release on July 21. And needless to say, the buzz around the show is at an all-time high. The eleventh season of the show definitely has the most impressive lineup of celebs ever. And now that the celebs are back from Cape Town, let's take a look at what they have been up to.

Rahul Vaidya: Apart from sharing memories and moments with the celebs from KKK, Vaidya is busy spending quality time with Disha Parmar. Vaidya has revealed that he would frame the t-shirt he wore while proposing to Disha on national television. Disha is also seen sharing lovey-dovey pictures with her beau and painting the town red with him.

Varun Sood: Even after days of coming back from Cape Town, Sood seems to be still lost in the fond memories of the show. His Instagram is filled with fun, witty, and charged moments from the shooting phase.

Nikki Tamboli: Nikki Tamboli has been the busiest ever since she came back from the shooting of KKK. From brand endorsements to new music videos, the young actress is creating waves on social media.

Divyanka Tripathi: After spending months without Vivek Dahiya, Divyanka is making the most of her time back. The actress is seen sharing romantic posts with her husband and also catching up with television friends.

Shweta Tiwari: Apart from being on the cover of a magazine, Shweta Tiwari is busy showering all her love and care for her two children.

Arjun Bijlani: Arjun Bijlani is missing new friends and keeps sharing posts about his KKK days. Apart from that, he is serenading ladylove with his charm and romance.