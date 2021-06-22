Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are giving a heavy dose of entertainment to their fans. The two, who are a part of this year's Khatron Ke Khiladi, are chilling in Cape Town. Nikki and Rahul's equation was pretty hunky dory within the Bigg Boss house. The two were at loggerheads on more than just one occasion. But, it seems, the storm has now calmed down. The two are back to being good friends.

Nikki Tamboli had revealed on Bigg Boss that she had a soft spot for Vaidya. Rahul too had said that he considers her a special friend but nothing more. However, while people were waiting to see this friendship turn into something more, the two soon turned into rivals. From calling each other names to washing dirty linen in public; there was no scope left for the two to reunite.

To make matters worse, Rahul even revealed that his ladylove Disha Parmar was not too fond of Nikki Tamboli. He had also revealed that he was asked to maintain some distance from Tamboli upon his re-entry into the show. All this led to the two not seeing each other eye-to-eye. But, now, Nikki has said that they are back to being good friends.

"I agree my bonding with Rahul Vaidya has once again become good. He is doing a fab job in the show. We always had a good bond but we had fights because of the circumstances in the Bigg Boss house. Personally, we never had nothing against each other and I am happy we are again back ti being friends. I am happy everything is going well, Tamboli told TOI. Nikki Tamboli also called Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Sana and Aastha Gill as her close friends on the show.