Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are re-living their Bigg Boss 14 days in Khatron Ke Khiladi. The two, who are in Cape Town, shooting for the adventure reality show are having the time of their lives. Rahul and Nikki have always had a love-hate relationship inside the Bigg Boss house. And it would be interesting to see how their camaraderie plays out in this month-long reality show.

Shwetha Tiwari, Mahak Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla and Anusha Sen; this probably is the strongest contestant group in the reality show. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has always remained small screen's favourite reality shows. In a video that has now gone viral, Rahul Vaidya is seen having fun with Nikki Tamboli. In the video, both are seen saying how fans would be elated to see them together on the show. To which, Nikki says especially "Tambora" fans. Tambora is the fan group that was created by their fans and followers who loved seeing their chemistry on Bigg Boss.

Nikki Tamboli had revealed on Bigg Boss that she had a soft corner for Rahul Vaidya. However, as the show progressed, the two had major differences. Nikki had also revealed that Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend, Disha Parmar, didn't want him to get too pally with Tamboli. And while Tamboli found friends in Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni emerged as the thickest of friends inside the house.

After coming out of the house, Rahul Vaidya has been painting the town red with his lady love Disha Parmar. On the other hand, Nikki recently lost her younger brother and was left devastated. The young actress was also slammed for sharing glamorous pictures and appearing happy barely two-three days after brother's death. However, many celebs came out in her support and insisted on her staying happy as that is what would make her brother happy.