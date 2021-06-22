Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's anticipated wedding has been one of the hottest topics on social media. Ever since Rahul proposed to Disha on national television and she reciprocated, netizens have been in awe of the couple. Disha and Rahul continued to paint the town red after Bigg Boss. And now that he is in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi, the two often drop mushy and romantic posts for each-other.

Disha Parmar had said in an interview that she was looking forward to spending time with Rahul after Bigg Boss ended. But, then, KKK took him away. And now, Rahul has said that he would announce the wedding date soon. "Yes, we have had to push our wedding quite a few times because of the pandemic. Owing to the ongoing crisis, we can invite only 25 people, while I would want at least my close relatives and friends in attendance. However, we hope to announce the date soon," Rahul told ETimes.

Now, with the cases coming down to an all-time low all across the country and KKK coming to an end; there is a strong buzz of their wedding. Fans and followers are speculating that the two would tie the knot soon. Earlier, Disha and Rahul had revealed that for their wedding they would invite only those people with whom they have been in touch in the last few months. The two want to be able to speak to their wedding guests and thus planning an intimate one.

On the other hand, the duo wants to go all out for their reception and would like to invite many people from the industry. Fans are now waiting for Rahul and Disha to get married within the next few months.