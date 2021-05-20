Khatron Ke Khiladi: Has Nikki Tamboli been eliminated after Vishal Aditya Singh?

It might come as a shock to many but Nikki Tamboli might have been evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi. Tamboli's latest reaction to a social media post has left fans wondering if she is the second contestant to have been eliminated. This comes barely a few days after she landed herself in the bottom performers from where Vishal Aditya Singh was eliminated from the show. No official statement or reaction has come from Nikki's team as yet.

Nikki Tamboli reacted to a picture from her fellow contestants on the show where she spoke about missing them. It was Aastha Gill's picture with Roadies lad Varun Sood on which Nikki dropped a comment. While sharing the picture, Aastha wrote, "Twinning and winning with @varunsood12 #kkk11 #aasthagill #varunsood #twinning." To which, Nikki reacted, "Can't wait to have fun with you guys again misssssing you."Nikki's response has sparked speculations of her being eliminated from the show.

Nikki Tamboli won her hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss. The young actress made heads turn with her feisty style statement and fiery attitude. Nikki also garnered a huge fan following through the show. Right before coming from Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nikki lost her brother. Her brother, Jatin Tamboli, died due to Covid – 19. Nikki took to social media to share her grief and mourn the loss.

However, when she landed at Cape Town for KKK, not all people were kind towards her. Many questioned her decision of joining the reality show instead of being with her family during such a difficult time. Many even slammed her for sharing her entertaining videos and beach looks from the shoot. It was then that Nikki and many of her industry peers came forward to support her and her decision to be a part of the show.

