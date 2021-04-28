Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya celebrates her birthday in Udaipur with hubby Vivek Dahiya Close
It's that time of the year again. Our weekends would be filled with major dose of thrill and adrenaline rush as the most adventurous reality show – Khatron Ke Khiladi – is back. The most popular reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, sees some of the biggest names every year. And this year would be no different. Let's take a look at the list of contestants this joining the show this year.

Khatron Ke Khiladi
Khatron Ke KhiladiInstagram

Rahul Vaidya: After his super successful stint in Bigg Boss, Rahul Vaidya is all set to join this reality show too. The Bigg Boss 14 runner up is reportedly getting a massive amount of Rs 12 to 15 lakh per episode. As per a report in Navbharat Times, with this amount, Rahul Vaidya would be the highest-paid contestant on the show.

Abhinav Shukla then and now
Abhinav Shukla then and nowInstagram

Abhinav Shukla: Another Bigg Boss name that made quite some noise and became everyone's favourite – Abhinav Shukla – would also be seen on the show. Shukla was earlier a part of another reality show Survivor India.

divyanka tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: One of the biggest female names of the small screen, Divyanka has also agreed to be a part of the show. As per a Spotboye report, Divyanka is all set to put forth her braver side to the world.

Sanaya Irani
Sanaya IraniSanaya Irani/Instagram

Sanaya Irani: Another popular small screen name Sanaya Irani, who has been a part of several reality shows, would be seen on this year's Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Interview: Varun Sood says he is willing to be a part of Bigg Boss
Interview: Varun Sood says he is willing to be a part of Bigg Boss. Pictured: Varun SoodVarun Sood/Instagram

Varun Sood: Roadies behemoth, Varun Sood, has agreed to be a part of the show, says the report. One of the most popular face of MTV, Varun would be seen showcasing his daring side to the world.

Nikki Tamboli then and now
Nikki Tamboli then and nowInstagram

Nikki Tamboli: The girl who made Bigg Boss fun and entertaining, Nikki Tamboli would be seen on the show too.

Arjun Bijlani, nach baliye 8 contestants
Arjun BijlaniArjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani: After several years of rumours of the dashing actor joining the show, it seems, the actor has finally agreed to be a part of this year's KKK.

Vishal Aditya Singh: Another name from the Bigg Boss house, Vishal Aditya Singh would also be joining the show.

