It's that time of the year again. Our weekends would be filled with major dose of thrill and adrenaline rush as the most adventurous reality show – Khatron Ke Khiladi – is back. The most popular reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, sees some of the biggest names every year. And this year would be no different. Let's take a look at the list of contestants this joining the show this year.

Rahul Vaidya: After his super successful stint in Bigg Boss, Rahul Vaidya is all set to join this reality show too. The Bigg Boss 14 runner up is reportedly getting a massive amount of Rs 12 to 15 lakh per episode. As per a report in Navbharat Times, with this amount, Rahul Vaidya would be the highest-paid contestant on the show.

Abhinav Shukla: Another Bigg Boss name that made quite some noise and became everyone's favourite – Abhinav Shukla – would also be seen on the show. Shukla was earlier a part of another reality show Survivor India.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: One of the biggest female names of the small screen, Divyanka has also agreed to be a part of the show. As per a Spotboye report, Divyanka is all set to put forth her braver side to the world.

Sanaya Irani: Another popular small screen name Sanaya Irani, who has been a part of several reality shows, would be seen on this year's Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Varun Sood: Roadies behemoth, Varun Sood, has agreed to be a part of the show, says the report. One of the most popular face of MTV, Varun would be seen showcasing his daring side to the world.

Nikki Tamboli: The girl who made Bigg Boss fun and entertaining, Nikki Tamboli would be seen on the show too.

Arjun Bijlani: After several years of rumours of the dashing actor joining the show, it seems, the actor has finally agreed to be a part of this year's KKK.

Vishal Aditya Singh: Another name from the Bigg Boss house, Vishal Aditya Singh would also be joining the show.