With just two weeks into it, Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi seems to be grabbing major headlines. If it was Sana and Divyanka Tripathi's massive courage that stumped everyone last week, this week it is Shweta Tiwari's comment that has raised eyebrows. Shweta Tiwari spoke about favouritism and got an earful from Rohit Shetty.

What was the task?

The task involved rescuing mannequins from an underwater bus. The challenging part of the task was to go under the chilled water and the heaviness of the mannequins. Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh were asked to perform the task. While Arjun knew swimming, Vishal didn't. There was a close margin of just 20 seconds between the two contestants and Bijlani won the task.

Shweta Tiwari's comment

As per reports, Shweta Tiwari was not too happy with the verdict. And shared her opinion with Shetty. Shweta said that despite Arjun winning, Vishal's performance had seemed quicker.

Rohit Shetty's ire

Not the one to take the accusation lightly, Rohit Shetty gave a stern reply to Shweta. As per reports, Rohit said that he found the accusation of "favouritism" strange. He also added that anyone winning the show would not impact or affect him in any capacity. Hence, he has no reason to favor one over the other. He also supported the channel and said that they too wouldn't gain by favoring any one person.

Divyanka as a finalist

Divyanka Tripathi had stunned everyone with her fearless performance last week. From holding an alligator in her hands and transferring it to another place to touching an iguana, Tripathi broke her typical "bahu" image on the show.