The pictures of the grand launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is finally here. In Rohit Shetty's words, this is the best season of the show ever. Shetty added that they have taken up the tasks and adventure a notch up this year. And the impressive lineup of celebrity contestants only adds up to it. The contestants were at their trendiest best at the launch. Take a look.

The latest season of KKK would air on July 17, 2021. The celebrity contestants this year boast of a massive fan following. Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani and Anushka Sen are a part of the adventure ride this year. The theme of the season is 'Darr vs Dare'.

The celebrity contestants looked their stylish best at the grand launch. Varun Sood had earlier revealed that he was extensively trained by Rannvijay Singha for the show. Rahul Vaidya had earlier said that he was scared of reptiles and of heights and thus had no place in KKK. Rahul Vaidya would be getting married to lady love Disha Parmar a day before this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi premieres.

Nikki Tamboli was also seen at her fashionable best at the launch. Nikki lost her brother to several health complications two days before leaving for Cape Town. However, she chose to keep her professional commitment and went on a thrilling journey. Trolls had lashed out at her for becoming a part of the show right after her brother's demise but many celebs came forward to support her.