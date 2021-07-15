If the promos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are anything to go by, this is going to be the most entertaining season ever. From some of the biggest names in the industry joining the show to the tasks and adventures bigger than ever, KKK would keep us glued to our TV screens. What's even more interesting is that Rohit Shetty himself has called this season the most entertaining and best one of the lot.

Just like other contestants, Shweta Tiwari also kept sharing glimpses of the shoot and her time in Cape Town on social media. The otherwise calm and composed Shweta's demeanor went for a toss several times on the show. And now, in one of the promos, we do get to witness the not-so-calm Tiwari. A promo shows gathering around Rohit Shetty for a task.

The kissing task

The contestants, including Shweta Tiwari, are shown an iguana. Shweta walks closer to the iguana and eventually pets it. She then confirms to Rohit Shetty, "I did it". However, Rohit doesn't seem impressed. Shetty is then seen asking Shweta to kiss the iguana. Trembling Shweta refuses and says, "Muh nahi lagna (Don't want to kiss)."

Several other promos have shown Shweta Tiwari losing her cool and breaking down. She was also seen pleading to give up but was supported by the contestants. Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Anushka Sen are the celebrity contestants this season.

Shweta's reason for joining the show

Shweta Tiwari had revealed that she had taken up the show for monetary gains. "Since last year, everyone wants to get back to work but many don't have that option. So many of my friends have lost their jobs and have no work. I have seen people crying because they don't have money or lost their jobs. You help a few but you can't possibly help everyone," she had said in an interview.