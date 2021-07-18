And the grand premiere of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 couldn't have been any grander. There was height, there were animals and there were some massive fearful moments. The first episode of season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi totally packed a solid punch. While Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen, and Nikki Tamboli got fear fandas, it was Divyanka Tripathi who completely owned the show.

The tasks

After an entertaining introduction, Rohit Shetty announced the first task. In the task, contestants had to race against time and a cheetah. Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen and Arjun Bijlani took the adventurous ride. While Arjun and Shweta remained safe, despite a good performance, Anushka Sen was left with a fear fanda.

The second task was about conquering the fear of heights. Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill, and Rahul Vaidya were called to perform the task. While Abhinav and Aastha finished the task, Rahul couldn't and thus, landed in the danger zone.

The third and the most dramatic task was the third one. Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Divyanka Tripathi were called to perform the task. While Nikki gave up after a good fight, Sourabh Raaj stunned everyone with his composed demeanor during the task. However, it was Divyanka Tripathi who stole the show.

Divyanka steals the show

No one could have imagined that the perfect bahu onscreen would be this fierce and fearless off it. Divyanka stunned everyone by holding an alligator and transferring it to another box. Even Rohit Shetty was impressed by Divyanka's grit. He went on to say that he could see Divyanka as one of the finalists.