Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with a bang. This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is being shot at Cape Town. And the lineup of celebrities is as glorious as it can get. From Jannat Zubair to Rubina Dilaik; the biggest names are here this season.

Let's find out who has beaten whom in the fee race.

Contestants fee revealed

Jannat Zubair: Internet sensation Jannat Zubair is said to be the highest paid contestant. If reports are to be believed, Jannat is charging Rs 18 lakh per episode. She has beaten big wigs like Sriti Jha, Rubina, Shivangi Joshi in the fee race.

Rubina Dilaik and Shivangi: Bigg Boss winner Rubina is said to be taking home 10 to 15 lakh per week for KKK12. Shivangi, on the other hand, is taking back Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh per episode.

Sriti Jha: Television's popular name - Sriti Jha - who is a known face from Kumkum Bhagya is also taking home a major amount. Jha's fee is Rs 5 lakh per week.

Faisal Shaikh and Pratik Sehajpal: Faisal Shaikh is reportedly taking home Rs 17 lakh per episode and on the other hand, Pratik is making Rs 9 lakh per week.

Munawar Faruqui: Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui is reportedly charging Rs 3.5 to 4 lakh per week for the show. There were rumours that Munawar is not a part of the show anymore but whether or not he is, remains to be seen.