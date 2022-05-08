Munawar Faruqui wins Lock Upp season 1. The ace comedian won everyone's heart ever since he joined the show with his vulnerability and innocence. Though Kangana revealed that Munawar had received maximum votes, she also revealed that the final decision of choosing the winner was given to her. In the past, Kangana had expressed her displeasure over Munawar's controversial jokes.

What he won

One of the straightest forward and no-nonsense contestants in the house, Munawar, however, managed to win over Kangana Ranaut within the show. And he was declared the winner. If reports are to be believed, Munawar not only won a cash prize of 20 lakhs but also a car. What's more? Faruqui was also given an all paid trip to Italy.

Khatron Ke Khiladi

After winning over the nation with his simplicity on the show, Munawar has now been chosen as a contestant for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. And with this, the tables seem to have turned for the comedian who has been through a roller coaster ride in the last one year.

Karan Kundrra trends

The jailor of Lock Upp, Karan Kundrra's name also started trending after Munawar was declared the winner. Throughout the show, Karan has not only been a mentor but also like an elder brother for the winner. And hence, when his name was announced, netizens saw a glimmer of happiness and satisfaction on Karan's face. And ever since, he too started trending.