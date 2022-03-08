https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/769891/kangana-ranauts-lock-upp-controversy-here-why-hyderabad-court-granted-stay-its-release.jpg IBTimes IN

Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp has been in the news ever since its premiere night. From the controversial list of contestants to the firebrand Kangana as the host, everything about the show screams entertainment. With contestants like Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddharth Sharma and Anjali; the show is making quite some buzz.

Let's take a look at the enormous fee that is being paid to the host and the jailer.

Kangana Ranaut: It doesn't come as a surprise that an actor of Kangana Ranaut's caliber would charge a bomb to host a reality show. And if the reports are to be believed, the Queen actress has charged Rs. 25 crores for the show.

Karan Kundrra: Bigg Boss heartthrob Karan Kundrra is taking home a mammoth fee for being the jailor on the show. The actor reportedly gets Rs 2 to 3 lakh for every episode he appears in.

Karanvir Bohra and Poonam Pandey: Karanvir Bohra is said to have charged Rs 2 lakh per week and Pandey takes Rs 3 lakh per week.

Munawar Faruqui: One of the most talked-about contestants of the show is the ace comedian, who had to spend months in jail owing to a joke gone wrong. The stand-up comic is reportedly taking home a massive Rs. 3-3.5 lakh per week.

Nisha Rawal, Siddharth Sharma and Shivam Sharma: The trio is being offered Rs. 1.75- 2 lakhs, 2-2.5 lakhs and 2 lakhs per week respectively.

Babita Phogat and Tehseen Poonawalla: The renowned wrestler is taking home Rs. 3 lakhs per week and Poonawalla Rs. 1.25 - 1.5 lakhs a week.