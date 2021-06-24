And it was an emotional moment of reunion and love as the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants came back to India. The celebs that had gone for the shoot to Cape Town in May came back after almost a month and a half of strenuous shooting schedule. The show is all set to air on July 21. The returning celebs were not only grinning ear to ear but also looked in good spirits.

Celebs meet their loved ones

Divya Agarwal was seen embracing Varun Sood in a tight hug. The duo also locked lips from over their masks. It was an emotional moment for the two as they were just not ready to let go of each other. Shweta Tiwari, who said she was missing her kids terribly, was surprised by an unexpected guest. A street dog, who happens to be celebrity friendly, met Shweta Tiwari with a lot of warmth. The actress also reciprocated the warm gesture. Rahul Vaidya was seen being welcomed by the dog too. Later, Rahul was seen getting a back massage by his girlfriend, Disha Parmar.

Finalists

As per reports, have celebs have emerged as the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi is one of the finalists. Apart from her, Roadies fame Varun Sood has also reached the finals. Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh are the other three finalists.

Fees of Rohit Shetty

There have been reports of Rahul Vaidya being the highest contestant this season. While Maheck Chahal is the least paid celebrity. The report also states that host Rohit Shetty is getting a whopping 49 lacs per episode.