And the time has finally come. Rohit Shetty is all set to bring back Khatron Ke Khiladi. The adventure reality show would be back with its eleventh season this year.

Rohit Shetty had called this season one of the best ones ever. Khatron Ke Khiladi would premiere on July 17, 2021. The show was shot in May – June in Cape Town. The theme of this year is Darr vs Dare.

When and where to watch

The theme of this year is Darr vs Dare. The reality show would air every weekend on Colors TV. The show would air every Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM. The OTT partner for the show is Voot.

Contestants

Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal, Sana, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Saurabh Raaj Jain are the contestants this year.

Celebs and their fee

As per reports, Rahul Vaidya is the highest-paid contestant this season. The singer and Bigg Boss runner-up is reportedly charging Rs 15 lakh. Divyanka is getting Rs 10 lakh and Shweta is charging 4 lakh rupees. Abhinav Shukla is charging somewhere around Rs 4 lakh and the amount is the same as Nikki Tamboli.

Arjun Bijlani, who is one of the hottest hunks on television, is reportedly charging Rs 7 lakh for the show. The big man, Rohit Shetty, is drawing a massive amount for hosting the reality show. Rohit is reportedly charging Rs 49 lakh per weekend episode.