After the thrilling semi-finale weekend, viewers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will soon see one of the four finalists emerging as the winner of the season. Host Rohit Shetty and a team of finalists shot for the grand finale episode on Tuesday, July 21 in Mumbai.

The finale episode, which got delayed due to the lockdown, will be aired on July 25 and 26 and will see finalists - Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Karan Patel and Balraj Syal - competing against each other to win the coveted trophy.

However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Karishma has won the show. An Instagram account named 'reality_news24' posted a picture of Karishma with a text written over it which reads, 'Karishma Tanna is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'.

Although there's no confirmation about this particular post, producer Ekta Kapoor's congratulatory post on Karishma's social media page further left fans excited. Ekta wrote, "This is a congratulation to Karishma from us". To which Karishma reposted the video on her profile and replied, "Thank U baby @ek_ek_ekoo Love u?".

KKK10 finalists' net worth and fees:

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the fees of finalists of the stunt-based show and their staggering net worth.

Karishma Tanna: The sexy lady made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi but it was her stint in Bigg Boss 8 that gained her massive fame. She has also been part of Bollywood films like Dosti: Friends Forever and Grand Masti. Besides living a luxurious life in plush area Mumbai, Karishma owns a lavish car as well. According to a report in Republic World, her net worth is reportedly Rs 7 crore.

For Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, the gorgeous actress is apparently being paid Rs 2 lakh per episode.

Karan Patel: Patel has been an integral part of Balaji Telefilms. He has played important roles in hit shows like Kasturi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasamh Se and of course Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. According to reports, Patel's net worth is estimated to be around $5million (Rs 37 crore).

Karan is reportedly the highest-paid actor on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and is being paid Rs 5-6 lakh per episode for featuring on the show.

Dharmesh Yelande: The dancer-choreographer has participated in Dance India Dance (season 2), Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, and Dance Ke Superstars. He worked in films ABCD-Anybody Can Dance, ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D that starred Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. He also owns a dance academy in Vadodara named D'virus Dance Academy. According to a few reports, Dharmesh's net worth is apparently about 2 crore that he has earned from various dance and stage shows.

In KKK10, Dharmesh is being paid Rs 4 lakh per episode.

Balraj Sayal: Comedian Balraj, who was a part of Colors TV's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, is reportedly being paid Rs 1 lakh per episode on KKK10. His net worth, however, remains unavailable.